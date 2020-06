Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well appointed full brick ranch with rare 2 car detached garage in Beverly Woods. Newly upgraded interior with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Refinished hardwood dloors throughout, levolor blinds throughout. The home has been cutom painted with designer accommodating colors. Wood burning fireplace and much more ! Detached two car garage with shelving and additional storage spaces. This is a must see and will not be availalbe much longer.