7511 Double Springs Ct

Location

7511 Double Springs Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
University Research Park/UNCC/Ikea area home for rent. This 3BR/2BA, ranch style, 1c-gar home is just minutes from I-85/I-485. Also within walking distance to Vance High School and short drive to area middle school. This homes interior has been freshly painted, laminate flooring installed throughout and all new appliances. The backyard and patio are fenced. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis and with a pet fee.

Section 8, rent vouchers or government subsidized housing is not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7511 Double Springs Ct have any available units?
7511 Double Springs Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7511 Double Springs Ct have?
Some of 7511 Double Springs Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7511 Double Springs Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7511 Double Springs Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7511 Double Springs Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7511 Double Springs Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7511 Double Springs Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7511 Double Springs Ct offers parking.
Does 7511 Double Springs Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7511 Double Springs Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7511 Double Springs Ct have a pool?
No, 7511 Double Springs Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7511 Double Springs Ct have accessible units?
No, 7511 Double Springs Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7511 Double Springs Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7511 Double Springs Ct has units with dishwashers.

