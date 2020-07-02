7511 Double Springs Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

University Research Park/UNCC/Ikea area home for rent. This 3BR/2BA, ranch style, 1c-gar home is just minutes from I-85/I-485. Also within walking distance to Vance High School and short drive to area middle school. This homes interior has been freshly painted, laminate flooring installed throughout and all new appliances. The backyard and patio are fenced. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis and with a pet fee.



Section 8, rent vouchers or government subsidized housing is not accepted.