Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7430 Ashfield Court
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

7430 Ashfield Court

7430 Ashfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

7430 Ashfield Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
Mountainbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Great Two Bedroom just off Quail Hollow (South Charlotte) - Great two bedroom condo with 1.5 bath. Nice size kitchen with washer and dryer connection. Water included in rent. Located next to Harris Teeters on Quail Hollow Road.

You are required to pay the following utilities: Electric,

Water included

Refrigerator
Stove

Managed By
Kinley Properties , LLC
833 East Blvd Charlotte NC 28208
704-944-0004

(RLNE2918765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7430 Ashfield Court have any available units?
7430 Ashfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7430 Ashfield Court have?
Some of 7430 Ashfield Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7430 Ashfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
7430 Ashfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7430 Ashfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 7430 Ashfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7430 Ashfield Court offer parking?
No, 7430 Ashfield Court does not offer parking.
Does 7430 Ashfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7430 Ashfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7430 Ashfield Court have a pool?
No, 7430 Ashfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 7430 Ashfield Court have accessible units?
No, 7430 Ashfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7430 Ashfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7430 Ashfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
