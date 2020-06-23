7430 Ashfield Court

Amenities

Great Two Bedroom just off Quail Hollow (South Charlotte) -

Tour this lovely condo today. Fresh interiors, Refinished hardwoods, New updated paint color throughout,



Great Two Bedroom just off Quail Hollow (South Charlotte) - Great two bedroom condo with 1.5 bath. Nice size kitchen with washer and dryer connection. Water included in rent. Located next to Harris Teeters on Quail Hollow Road.



Water included



Refrigerator

Stove



Managed By

Kinley Properties , LLC

833 East Blvd Charlotte NC 28208

704-944-0004



