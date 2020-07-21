7424 Highbury Lane

Amenities

Located on a cul-de-sac near the Hickory Grove Area, this Split Level 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Home features a Large Living Room Area for entertaining, 2 cozy Secondary Rooms, a Sunroom and a Bonus Room downstairs (with private entrance from outside). Just minutes to I-85, University Area, NODA and Uptown, this home is close to it all but tucked away from the Hustle and Bustle of every day life! Schedule a self-guided tour and apply on line at www.goalproperties.com, before it's gone! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.