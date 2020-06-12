All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7408 Delta Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7408 Delta Lake Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

7408 Delta Lake Drive

7408 Delta Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Hickory Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7408 Delta Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful custom-built ranch with great curb appeal on a huge (almost .5 acre) lot. Very private and peaceful. Home very well built and seems almost brand new. Huge kitchen with wood cabinets, custom backsplash and tons of storage. Breakfast/dining area is large and adjacent to kitchen. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceiling in great room and fireplace overlooking great serene backyard. Nice size bedrooms and baths. Very large, covered screened porch off back of home is directly accessed from the living area. Tons of storage including large storage room in garage, an area under home (locked with a concrete floor and full size door), a partially floored attic and a huge 2-car garage. Back yard is a nature lovers paradise with an outdoor patio, a fire pit area and a natural tree canopy. Backyard is fenced in. Close to The Plaza and University area. Any pets (dogs only) must be approved by the owner. Home has been extremely well-maintained and is move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7408 Delta Lake Drive have any available units?
7408 Delta Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7408 Delta Lake Drive have?
Some of 7408 Delta Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 Delta Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7408 Delta Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 Delta Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7408 Delta Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7408 Delta Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7408 Delta Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 7408 Delta Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7408 Delta Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 Delta Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 7408 Delta Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7408 Delta Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7408 Delta Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 Delta Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7408 Delta Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte