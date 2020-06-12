7408 Delta Lake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful custom-built ranch with great curb appeal on a huge (almost .5 acre) lot. Very private and peaceful. Home very well built and seems almost brand new. Huge kitchen with wood cabinets, custom backsplash and tons of storage. Breakfast/dining area is large and adjacent to kitchen. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceiling in great room and fireplace overlooking great serene backyard. Nice size bedrooms and baths. Very large, covered screened porch off back of home is directly accessed from the living area. Tons of storage including large storage room in garage, an area under home (locked with a concrete floor and full size door), a partially floored attic and a huge 2-car garage. Back yard is a nature lovers paradise with an outdoor patio, a fire pit area and a natural tree canopy. Backyard is fenced in. Close to The Plaza and University area. Any pets (dogs only) must be approved by the owner. Home has been extremely well-maintained and is move-in ready.