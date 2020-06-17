All apartments in Charlotte
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7371 Laurel Valley Rd.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

7371 Laurel Valley Rd.

7371 Laurel Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

7371 Laurel Valley Road, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
pool
7371 Laurel Valley Rd. Available 07/10/20 Great 2 bedroom Townhome in Steel Creek area! - Great Townhome in Steele Creek area with open floor plan, Large eat-kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen offers good cabinet storage, center island, and Refrigerator. Washer/dryer included. 2 spacious bedrooms w/2.5 baths and walk in closet in master. Porch on front with storage unit and patio in back. Community offers Pool/Clubhouse and dog park. Close to shopping, restaurants, I-485 and I-77.

(RLNE3337735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7371 Laurel Valley Rd. have any available units?
7371 Laurel Valley Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7371 Laurel Valley Rd. have?
Some of 7371 Laurel Valley Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7371 Laurel Valley Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7371 Laurel Valley Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7371 Laurel Valley Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7371 Laurel Valley Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 7371 Laurel Valley Rd. offer parking?
No, 7371 Laurel Valley Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 7371 Laurel Valley Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7371 Laurel Valley Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7371 Laurel Valley Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 7371 Laurel Valley Rd. has a pool.
Does 7371 Laurel Valley Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7371 Laurel Valley Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7371 Laurel Valley Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7371 Laurel Valley Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

