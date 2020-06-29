All apartments in Charlotte
7359 Copper Beech Trce
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:15 PM

7359 Copper Beech Trce

7359 Copper Beech Trace · No Longer Available
Location

7359 Copper Beech Trace, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Move-In Ready Beautiful 2br/2.5bth Townhome in the Gated Community of Stonegrove at White Hall in Steele Creek.

Drive-In Garage, Patio with Privacy, Clubhouse, Pool, Hot Tub, Fitness Center, Recreation Area, Strolling Sidewalks and All Amenities Included.

Open Kitchen with Pantry, Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Open Floor Plan with 2 Master-Suites Upstairs, both with Full Bathrooms and Large Closets. Downstairs Laundry Room with Storage Space.

Water, Sewer and Trash Included, All Amenities Included. Back patio will be enclosed with fence addition for privacy.

Fantastic Neighborhood in Gated Community, Conveniently Located within minutes of I-485, I-77, Top Golf, Charlotte Premium Outlets, Carowinds, Uptown, South End, Ballantyne, and shopping, dining, & entertainment areas.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7359 Copper Beech Trce have any available units?
7359 Copper Beech Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7359 Copper Beech Trce have?
Some of 7359 Copper Beech Trce's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7359 Copper Beech Trce currently offering any rent specials?
7359 Copper Beech Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7359 Copper Beech Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 7359 Copper Beech Trce is pet friendly.
Does 7359 Copper Beech Trce offer parking?
Yes, 7359 Copper Beech Trce offers parking.
Does 7359 Copper Beech Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7359 Copper Beech Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7359 Copper Beech Trce have a pool?
Yes, 7359 Copper Beech Trce has a pool.
Does 7359 Copper Beech Trce have accessible units?
No, 7359 Copper Beech Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 7359 Copper Beech Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 7359 Copper Beech Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
