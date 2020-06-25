Amenities

7354 Copper Beech Trace Available 06/14/19 Luxury End Unit Townhome in Steel Creek Area - Available on 06/14/2019. Luxury 3 Bed/2.5 Bath. End unit townhome in a gated community. Featuring a spacious great room leading to a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliance. Hardwood flooring on main, hardwood staircase, Expresso maple cabinetry. Attached one car garage. Conveniently located to nearby shopping & dining. Easy access to I-485, I-77, CLT airport, Ayrsley, the outlets and so much more!



Washer/Dryer Included.



NO PETS.



Please Note: Furniture in the pictures not included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4864402)