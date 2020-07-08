All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7322 Briardale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7322 Briardale Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

7322 Briardale Drive

7322 Briardale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7322 Briardale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Hardwood flooring throughout. Lawn care provided by landlord. Convenient to Independence Blvd. and Harris Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7322 Briardale Drive have any available units?
7322 Briardale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7322 Briardale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7322 Briardale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7322 Briardale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7322 Briardale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7322 Briardale Drive offer parking?
No, 7322 Briardale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7322 Briardale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7322 Briardale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7322 Briardale Drive have a pool?
No, 7322 Briardale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7322 Briardale Drive have accessible units?
No, 7322 Briardale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7322 Briardale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7322 Briardale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7322 Briardale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7322 Briardale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte