Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7322 Briardale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7322 Briardale Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:27 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7322 Briardale Drive
7322 Briardale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7322 Briardale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Hardwood flooring throughout. Lawn care provided by landlord. Convenient to Independence Blvd. and Harris Blvd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7322 Briardale Drive have any available units?
7322 Briardale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 7322 Briardale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7322 Briardale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7322 Briardale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7322 Briardale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7322 Briardale Drive offer parking?
No, 7322 Briardale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7322 Briardale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7322 Briardale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7322 Briardale Drive have a pool?
No, 7322 Briardale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7322 Briardale Drive have accessible units?
No, 7322 Briardale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7322 Briardale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7322 Briardale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7322 Briardale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7322 Briardale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte