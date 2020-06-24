All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

7314 Kinsmore Lane

7314 Kinsmore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7314 Kinsmore Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely Two Story Home. Stunning two story entrance living room.
Four Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Spacious Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace.
Breakfast Nook. Master Suite, with Garden Tub, Dual Sink Vanity. Staircase overlooks two story Living Room.
Hardwood floors in Living and Dining Rooms. Custom Deck overlooks large Private Wooded Backyard.
The Cheshunt Swim and Tennis Club features a Playground, Pool, Recreation area and Tennis Courts. Near School and Restaurants.
Convenient to I77 and Northlake Shopping Mall with many fine Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7314 Kinsmore Lane have any available units?
7314 Kinsmore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7314 Kinsmore Lane have?
Some of 7314 Kinsmore Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7314 Kinsmore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7314 Kinsmore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7314 Kinsmore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7314 Kinsmore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7314 Kinsmore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7314 Kinsmore Lane offers parking.
Does 7314 Kinsmore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7314 Kinsmore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7314 Kinsmore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7314 Kinsmore Lane has a pool.
Does 7314 Kinsmore Lane have accessible units?
No, 7314 Kinsmore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7314 Kinsmore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7314 Kinsmore Lane has units with dishwashers.
