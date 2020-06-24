7314 Kinsmore Lane

Amenities
Lovely Two Story Home. Stunning two story entrance living room.
Four Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Spacious Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace.
Breakfast Nook. Master Suite, with Garden Tub, Dual Sink Vanity. Staircase overlooks two story Living Room.
Hardwood floors in Living and Dining Rooms. Custom Deck overlooks large Private Wooded Backyard.
The Cheshunt Swim and Tennis Club features a Playground, Pool, Recreation area and Tennis Courts. Near School and Restaurants.
Convenient to I77 and Northlake Shopping Mall with many fine Restaurants.