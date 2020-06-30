7305 Pebblestone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see to believe! This beautiful 3 level townhouse close to major interstates, dining, and shopping, will not last long! It is an end unit, 2 bedroom townhouse that has a bottom level that could be a 3rd bedroom, den, or living area. That room features a closet that would make a perfect 3rd bedroom! It features fresh paint, newer wood flooring, nice appliances, and is clean and move-in ready. Call us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.