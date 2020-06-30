All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:55 PM

7305 Pebblestone Drive

7305 Pebblestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7305 Pebblestone Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see to believe! This beautiful 3 level townhouse close to major interstates, dining, and shopping, will not last long! It is an end unit, 2 bedroom townhouse that has a bottom level that could be a 3rd bedroom, den, or living area. That room features a closet that would make a perfect 3rd bedroom! It features fresh paint, newer wood flooring, nice appliances, and is clean and move-in ready. Call us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 Pebblestone Drive have any available units?
7305 Pebblestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7305 Pebblestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7305 Pebblestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 Pebblestone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7305 Pebblestone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7305 Pebblestone Drive offer parking?
No, 7305 Pebblestone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7305 Pebblestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 Pebblestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 Pebblestone Drive have a pool?
No, 7305 Pebblestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7305 Pebblestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 7305 Pebblestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 Pebblestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 Pebblestone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 Pebblestone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7305 Pebblestone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

