Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Craftsman inspired home. Freshly painted throughout, new carpet upstairs and new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring through out the first level. Enter into the large open family and dining area. Perfect for entertaining. Sliding glass door to large back yard, Kitchen has new refrigerator and black appliances. Upstairs host Master Bedroom with large master closet and private bath. Two additional bedrooms and hall bath. Huge 4th bedroom/ bonus room with closet. Don't miss out on this great home with fresh updates. Contact Prism Properties & Development at (704) 628-7096 or apply at www.prismpd.com