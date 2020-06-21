All apartments in Charlotte
730 Ashgrove Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

730 Ashgrove Lane

730 Ashgrove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

730 Ashgrove Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Beautiful brick house in sough after Providence Plantation on a private double cul-de-sac. Elegant 2 story foyer welcomes you as you enter this home. Formal dining room and living room. Spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets and roll out drawers for your convenience. Tons of storage. Roomy office with French doors. Upgraded laundry room with utility sink and counter space. Spacious master bedroom with two attached small bonus rooms that could be used as a reading nook, craft room, music room or storage. Large walk-in closet. Large loft perfect for play area, movie or game room. Large garage with above-car platform for storage and epoxy painted flooring. Fenced in back yard. Access to community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Ashgrove Lane have any available units?
730 Ashgrove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Ashgrove Lane have?
Some of 730 Ashgrove Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Ashgrove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
730 Ashgrove Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Ashgrove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 730 Ashgrove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 730 Ashgrove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 730 Ashgrove Lane does offer parking.
Does 730 Ashgrove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Ashgrove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Ashgrove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 730 Ashgrove Lane has a pool.
Does 730 Ashgrove Lane have accessible units?
No, 730 Ashgrove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Ashgrove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Ashgrove Lane has units with dishwashers.
