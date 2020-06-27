All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:16 PM

7231 Cypress Ridge Drive

7231 Cypress Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7231 Cypress Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Two weeks FREE, applied to first full monthsï¿½?? rent***
Expires 8/15

This spacious home with stylish upgrades awaits you in the northeastern suburbs of Charlotte! A formal dining room with upgraded lighting is the perfect spot for enjoying a warm family meal. The family room is open to the kitchen which features a center island with pendent lights! This kitchen is sure to impress with its stylish, castled cabinetry providing ample storage and work space, modern tile back splash and sleek black appliances including a built in microwave. Modern, upgraded railing on the stairs make for a dramatic and stylish focal point. Upstairs, the master features a gorgeous five piece on-suite bath with a fabulous dual vanity offering tons of storage with decorative mirrors. Located near W.T. Harris, this home offers easy access to fabulous shopping and dining, the university area and several parks! Only minutes from access to both I-85 and I-77, making all of the greater Charlotte area conveniently accessible!

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

Base rent excludes charges for optional services
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive have any available units?
7231 Cypress Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7231 Cypress Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7231 Cypress Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
