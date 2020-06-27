7231 Cypress Ridge Drive

Amenities

This spacious home with stylish upgrades awaits you in the northeastern suburbs of Charlotte! A formal dining room with upgraded lighting is the perfect spot for enjoying a warm family meal. The family room is open to the kitchen which features a center island with pendent lights! This kitchen is sure to impress with its stylish, castled cabinetry providing ample storage and work space, modern tile back splash and sleek black appliances including a built in microwave. Modern, upgraded railing on the stairs make for a dramatic and stylish focal point. Upstairs, the master features a gorgeous five piece on-suite bath with a fabulous dual vanity offering tons of storage with decorative mirrors. Located near W.T. Harris, this home offers easy access to fabulous shopping and dining, the university area and several parks! Only minutes from access to both I-85 and I-77, making all of the greater Charlotte area conveniently accessible!



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!



