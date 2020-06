Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Well appointed, top floor, two-bedroom condominium, located in the heart of South Park. Open living, dining and kitchen areas, with premium features. State of the art fitness center, sun deck and pool just down on the 4th floor for a convenient retreat, without having to leave the building. The ultimate urban experience with an organic market just right downstairs for your convenience, along with upscale boutique shopping and fine dining just footsteps away from your front door.