7203 Gallery Pointe Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

End Unit 2BD/2.5BA Townhome in Signature Ridge Complex of Highland Creek! - Gorgeous 2BD/2.5BA end unit townhome located in the Signature Ridge complex of Highland Creek. Main level has hand scraped hardwoods throughout with upgraded kitchen. Upstairs features split master bedroom plan. Both master suites have private bathrooms and spacious walk-in closets. Patio in back with nice view of the golf course! Attached one car garage. Great location! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.



(RLNE5062936)