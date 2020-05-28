All apartments in Charlotte
7160 Winery Lane
7160 Winery Lane

7160 Winery Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7160 Winery Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated condo located near Cotswold and Uptown Charlotte, NC for rent! This two bedroom, two bathroom unit is sure to impress! You'll love the neutral gray paint, natural light, wood beams, wood mantel, hardwood plank floors, and the tile floors in the bathrooms. The open flow of this unit is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features gorgeous quartz countertops, tile backsplash, updated fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and a copper farmhouse sink! Enjoy spending your time on the oversized covered balcony! We love the location of this unit and the close proximity to entertainment, shopping, dining, and roadways.

Pet conditional: One pet less than 20 pounds (rent an extra 50 per month addtl for pet)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7160 Winery Lane have any available units?
7160 Winery Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7160 Winery Lane have?
Some of 7160 Winery Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7160 Winery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7160 Winery Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7160 Winery Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7160 Winery Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7160 Winery Lane offer parking?
No, 7160 Winery Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7160 Winery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7160 Winery Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7160 Winery Lane have a pool?
No, 7160 Winery Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7160 Winery Lane have accessible units?
No, 7160 Winery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7160 Winery Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7160 Winery Lane has units with dishwashers.
