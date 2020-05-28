7160 Winery Lane

Amenities

Beautifully renovated condo located near Cotswold and Uptown Charlotte, NC for rent! This two bedroom, two bathroom unit is sure to impress! You'll love the neutral gray paint, natural light, wood beams, wood mantel, hardwood plank floors, and the tile floors in the bathrooms. The open flow of this unit is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features gorgeous quartz countertops, tile backsplash, updated fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and a copper farmhouse sink! Enjoy spending your time on the oversized covered balcony! We love the location of this unit and the close proximity to entertainment, shopping, dining, and roadways.



Pet conditional: One pet less than 20 pounds (rent an extra 50 per month addtl for pet)