Conveniently located Uptown 1BR condo with abundance of natural light. Secured entry building with secured parking garage and reserved parking space. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless kitchen appliances, walk-in closet, and a nook that's perfect for desk space. Walk to everything that Uptown has to offer! Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.