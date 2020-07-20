7109 Rockcliff Court

Amenities

Easy access to Southpark and Hwy 77. This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath ranch home has been completely remodeled. Kitchen offers new white shaker style cabinets, new colonial white granite countertops, new tile back splash, hardwoods and work/desk area. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Both bathrooms have been updated with the ceramic tile that looks like grey distressed wood, new vanities and new counter tops. The shower has the ceramic tile that looks like grey distressed on the shower walls as well. All new light fixtures. Large fenced-in yard. New interior & exterior paint. Cul-de-sac location. Available 2/1/20