All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7109 Rockcliff Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7109 Rockcliff Court
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:54 PM

7109 Rockcliff Court

7109 Rockcliff Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Starmount Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7109 Rockcliff Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Easy access to Southpark and Hwy 77. This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath ranch home has been completely remodeled. Kitchen offers new white shaker style cabinets, new colonial white granite countertops, new tile back splash, hardwoods and work/desk area. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Both bathrooms have been updated with the ceramic tile that looks like grey distressed wood, new vanities and new counter tops. The shower has the ceramic tile that looks like grey distressed on the shower walls as well. All new light fixtures. Large fenced-in yard. New interior & exterior paint. Cul-de-sac location. Available 2/1/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Rockcliff Court have any available units?
7109 Rockcliff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7109 Rockcliff Court have?
Some of 7109 Rockcliff Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 Rockcliff Court currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Rockcliff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Rockcliff Court pet-friendly?
No, 7109 Rockcliff Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7109 Rockcliff Court offer parking?
No, 7109 Rockcliff Court does not offer parking.
Does 7109 Rockcliff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 Rockcliff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Rockcliff Court have a pool?
No, 7109 Rockcliff Court does not have a pool.
Does 7109 Rockcliff Court have accessible units?
No, 7109 Rockcliff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Rockcliff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 Rockcliff Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte