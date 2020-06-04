7107 Thornrose Drive

Amenities

A brand new modern, privacy 2420 sqt single family house with 4b/3b two car garages at Starmount Cove with 8 mins walk to light rail line - only 20 mins to Uptown. Less than 10 mins drive to supermarkets. 15 mins easy drive to Southpark Mall. Close to highway relatively short distance to uptown, airport and outlets. The first floor has an open floor plan, a large living room with a fireplace, big dining area and breakfast area, elegant hard wood floor through out the whole floor and a guest room with a full bath. The kitchen equipped with brand new whirlpool stainless steel appliances, Sumsung French door refrigerator, and granite countertops and kitchen island and nice size pantry. The upstairs includes a nice size loft, perfect for entertainment, and a huge master bedroom, nice walk-in closet and a full deluxe bath, big laundry room with brand new Sumsung washer and dryer, 2 more bedroom and a full bath.