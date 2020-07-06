All apartments in Charlotte
Location

710 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful Condo is located in the heart of Charlotte NC. Walking distance away from the center of Uptown Charlotte. This Condo is a city lovers dream!

Features:
-Hardwood flooring and fresh carpet
-Tile Flooring in Bathroom
-Large Walk-In Closet
-Spacious Living Space
-Laundry Unit Included
-Updated Appliances
-Prime Location In Uptown

Enjoy great parking with the gated parking garage. This condo located in First Ward is a perfect home for any renter!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 North Davidson Street have any available units?
710 North Davidson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 North Davidson Street have?
Some of 710 North Davidson Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 North Davidson Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 North Davidson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 North Davidson Street pet-friendly?
No, 710 North Davidson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 710 North Davidson Street offer parking?
Yes, 710 North Davidson Street offers parking.
Does 710 North Davidson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 North Davidson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 North Davidson Street have a pool?
No, 710 North Davidson Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 North Davidson Street have accessible units?
No, 710 North Davidson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 North Davidson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 North Davidson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

