7035 Thornrose Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy the best of the both worlds when you choose this brand-new modern, peace and privacy preserved Single Family House at Starmount Cove in an AWESOME LOCATION with convenient nearby shopping, plus within walking distance to Charlotte's light rail line to the employment centers of Uptown in less than 20 mins AND and easy drives to major surrounding hubs. YOU will be the first one live in this beautiful and functional 3 bedroom, 3 bath move in ready house featuring a wonderful flexible plan with the main floor consisting of an open floor plan and elegant wood floor and blinds throughout, a guest bedroom with full bathroom, a beautiful Kitchen with brand-new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, Dinning Room & Breakfast area, a sunlit Great Room & walk out patio. The upstairs includes Master BR & bathroom, 2 BR's, 2nd full bathroom, laundry rm with brand-new Whirlpool dryer and washer and a large loft, perfect for a media or game rm. Spacious walk-in closets. This one wont last long! Avail 3/12. Call owner at 980-210-9979