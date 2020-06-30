All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7035 Thornrose Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7035 Thornrose Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

7035 Thornrose Drive

7035 Thornrose Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Starmount Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7035 Thornrose Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy the best of the both worlds when you choose this brand-new modern, peace and privacy preserved Single Family House at Starmount Cove in an AWESOME LOCATION with convenient nearby shopping, plus within walking distance to Charlotte's light rail line to the employment centers of Uptown in less than 20 mins AND and easy drives to major surrounding hubs. YOU will be the first one live in this beautiful and functional 3 bedroom, 3 bath move in ready house featuring a wonderful flexible plan with the main floor consisting of an open floor plan and elegant wood floor and blinds throughout, a guest bedroom with full bathroom, a beautiful Kitchen with brand-new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, Dinning Room & Breakfast area, a sunlit Great Room & walk out patio. The upstairs includes Master BR & bathroom, 2 BR's, 2nd full bathroom, laundry rm with brand-new Whirlpool dryer and washer and a large loft, perfect for a media or game rm. Spacious walk-in closets. This one wont last long! Avail 3/12. Call owner at 980-210-9979

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7035 Thornrose Drive have any available units?
7035 Thornrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7035 Thornrose Drive have?
Some of 7035 Thornrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7035 Thornrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7035 Thornrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7035 Thornrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7035 Thornrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7035 Thornrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7035 Thornrose Drive offers parking.
Does 7035 Thornrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7035 Thornrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7035 Thornrose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7035 Thornrose Drive has a pool.
Does 7035 Thornrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 7035 Thornrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7035 Thornrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7035 Thornrose Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte