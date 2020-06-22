All apartments in Charlotte
7033 Flying Scotsman Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:47 PM

7033 Flying Scotsman Drive

7033 Flying Scotsman Drive · (704) 765-5567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7033 Flying Scotsman Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome off of Old Concord Road in the University City area. Newell Crossing. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom with two vanities. Two secondary bedrooms, also on the second floor, share a hall bath. Ceramic tile and carpeted floors. Townhome comes with all appliances provided, including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Gas log fireplace in the living area. Enjoy the private patio with includes an exterior storage room.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive have any available units?
7033 Flying Scotsman Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive have?
Some of 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7033 Flying Scotsman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive offer parking?
No, 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive have a pool?
No, 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive have accessible units?
No, 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7033 Flying Scotsman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
