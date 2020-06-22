7033 Flying Scotsman Drive

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome off of Old Concord Road in the University City area. Newell Crossing. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom with two vanities. Two secondary bedrooms, also on the second floor, share a hall bath. Ceramic tile and carpeted floors. Townhome comes with all appliances provided, including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Gas log fireplace in the living area. Enjoy the private patio with includes an exterior storage room.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.