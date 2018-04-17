7024 Rockledge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 4 bed 2 bath home with attached garage on almost 1/2 acre! Fully updated, move-in ready in desirable Starmount! Kitchen completely updated with tile, granite, stainless steel appliances, lighting, backsplash, & soft-close cabinets. Hardwood floors in most rooms, fans throughout, custom tile shower, fenced in yard with plenty of space to entertain! Community is close to Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Great proximity to 485, South Blvd, Pineville mall, Uptown Charlotte, and just a few miles from popular Southend restaurants and shopping. There is a community pool with memebership. This is a must see. Hurry! Will not last long!