Charlotte, NC
7024 Rockledge Dr
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

7024 Rockledge Dr

7024 Rockledge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7024 Rockledge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4 bed 2 bath home with attached garage on almost 1/2 acre! Fully updated, move-in ready in desirable Starmount! Kitchen completely updated with tile, granite, stainless steel appliances, lighting, backsplash, & soft-close cabinets. Hardwood floors in most rooms, fans throughout, custom tile shower, fenced in yard with plenty of space to entertain! Community is close to Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Great proximity to 485, South Blvd, Pineville mall, Uptown Charlotte, and just a few miles from popular Southend restaurants and shopping. There is a community pool with memebership. This is a must see. Hurry! Will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 Rockledge Dr have any available units?
7024 Rockledge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 Rockledge Dr have?
Some of 7024 Rockledge Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 Rockledge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7024 Rockledge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 Rockledge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7024 Rockledge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7024 Rockledge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7024 Rockledge Dr offers parking.
Does 7024 Rockledge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7024 Rockledge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 Rockledge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7024 Rockledge Dr has a pool.
Does 7024 Rockledge Dr have accessible units?
No, 7024 Rockledge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 Rockledge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7024 Rockledge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
