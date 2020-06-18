7014 Elm Hill Court, Charlotte, NC 28273 Olde Whitehall
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Entry foyer w/arch opens to Great room layout. Great room is accented by corner gas log fireplace and glass doors leading to rear patio. Open and airy kitchen w/ recessed lighting and breakfast bar. Washer/Dryer included. Large Master bedroom w/WIC and private full bath complete with garden tub and dual vanities. Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $53 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7014 Elm Hill Ct have any available units?
7014 Elm Hill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7014 Elm Hill Ct have?
Some of 7014 Elm Hill Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 Elm Hill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7014 Elm Hill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 Elm Hill Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7014 Elm Hill Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7014 Elm Hill Ct offer parking?
No, 7014 Elm Hill Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7014 Elm Hill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7014 Elm Hill Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 Elm Hill Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7014 Elm Hill Ct has a pool.
Does 7014 Elm Hill Ct have accessible units?
No, 7014 Elm Hill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 Elm Hill Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7014 Elm Hill Ct has units with dishwashers.
