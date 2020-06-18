7014 Elm Hill Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Entry foyer w/arch opens to Great room layout. Great room is accented by corner gas log fireplace and glass doors leading to rear patio. Open and airy kitchen w/ recessed lighting and breakfast bar. Washer/Dryer included. Large Master bedroom w/WIC and private full bath complete with garden tub and dual vanities.

Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $53 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).