Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:29 AM

7010 Beverly Springs Drive

7010 Beverly Springs Drive · (704) 927-5477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7010 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7010 Beverly Springs Drive · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1658 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3-bedroom/2.5-bath end unit townhome in the Arboretum area - Refreshed 3-bedroom/2.5-bath end unit townhome in the Arboretum area. High ceilings flood the spacious living and dining area with natural light. The bonus room with gas fireplace is adjacent to the open kitchen for easy entertaining. Large master suite is complimented by a large, elegant master bathroom with separate water closet. Attached garage and washer/dryer included. Landscaping, water and trash included. Community amenities include swimming pool, playground, and tennis courts. Convenient to Arboretum shoppes, dining and much more!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4610534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 Beverly Springs Drive have any available units?
7010 Beverly Springs Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7010 Beverly Springs Drive have?
Some of 7010 Beverly Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 Beverly Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7010 Beverly Springs Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 Beverly Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7010 Beverly Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7010 Beverly Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7010 Beverly Springs Drive does offer parking.
Does 7010 Beverly Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7010 Beverly Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 Beverly Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7010 Beverly Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 7010 Beverly Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 7010 Beverly Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 Beverly Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 Beverly Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
