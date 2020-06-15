7010 Beverly Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

3-bedroom/2.5-bath end unit townhome in the Arboretum area - Refreshed 3-bedroom/2.5-bath end unit townhome in the Arboretum area. High ceilings flood the spacious living and dining area with natural light. The bonus room with gas fireplace is adjacent to the open kitchen for easy entertaining. Large master suite is complimented by a large, elegant master bathroom with separate water closet. Attached garage and washer/dryer included. Landscaping, water and trash included. Community amenities include swimming pool, playground, and tennis courts. Convenient to Arboretum shoppes, dining and much more!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4610534)