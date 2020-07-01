700 Charles Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry

*" APPLICATION RECEIVED STATUS, Tenant occupied, do not disturb tenants ** MUST SEE bungalow style home in the very desirable NoDa area. Short walk to breweries, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping & more. Only a 5-10 minute walk to the new light rail extension. This home welcomes you with a large covered front porch. Inside has an open layout - large kitchen with nice shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, & stainless steel appliances. Dining area next to kitchen. Spacious living room with lots of natural light. 2 good sized bedrooms. Full bathroom has double sinks, upgraded fixtures, & soaking tub with tile surround. Updated half bathroom next to the living area. Good sized yard with storage building.