6956 Park Place Drive

Amenities
Beautifully updated townhome with THREE master bedrooms in convenient location with easy access to University area, WT Harris and I-85. Great layout. 2nd floor living area, with upgraded kitchen featuring granite countertop, 42" cabinets, tile floor and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace with entertainment niche and balcony overlooking back yard. 2 of 3 bdrms are on upper floor, all with private bath and walk-in closet. MBR 1 has charming window seat and bath w garden tub/shower. MBR 2 has full bath w standard size tub shower. MBR 3 is on main floor and has garden tub/shower and huge walk-in closet. Den area on main floor can be office or work out area. Opens to patio/back yard. Community pool.