Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

6956 Park Place Drive

6956 Park Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6956 Park Place Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated townhome with THREE master bedrooms in convenient location with easy access to University area, WT Harris and I-85. Great layout. 2nd floor living area, with upgraded kitchen featuring granite countertop, 42" cabinets, tile floor and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace with entertainment niche and balcony overlooking back yard. 2 of 3 bdrms are on upper floor, all with private bath and walk-in closet. MBR 1 has charming window seat and bath w garden tub/shower. MBR 2 has full bath w standard size tub shower. MBR 3 is on main floor and has garden tub/shower and huge walk-in closet. Den area on main floor can be office or work out area. Opens to patio/back yard. Community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6956 Park Place Drive have any available units?
6956 Park Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6956 Park Place Drive have?
Some of 6956 Park Place Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6956 Park Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6956 Park Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6956 Park Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6956 Park Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6956 Park Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6956 Park Place Drive offers parking.
Does 6956 Park Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6956 Park Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6956 Park Place Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6956 Park Place Drive has a pool.
Does 6956 Park Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 6956 Park Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6956 Park Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6956 Park Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
