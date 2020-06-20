All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 20 2020 at 5:02 PM

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6949 Maricopa Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom townhome w/ two car garage and top rated schools! Many luxury upgrades; gourmet kitchen w/ granite & stainless appliances, hardwoods throughout downstairs, massive walk in closet in the master bedroom, dual sinks & separate shower/bath in master, high end front load washer & dryer included. Back of home is natural area & private from other townhomes. 30 second walk to community pool. Walk to new Rea Farms S.T.E.A.M. school and all the shopping/dining/retail. 5 minute drive to new Waverly complex with Whole Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6949 Maricopa Road have any available units?
6949 Maricopa Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6949 Maricopa Road have?
Some of 6949 Maricopa Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6949 Maricopa Road currently offering any rent specials?
6949 Maricopa Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6949 Maricopa Road pet-friendly?
No, 6949 Maricopa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6949 Maricopa Road offer parking?
Yes, 6949 Maricopa Road does offer parking.
Does 6949 Maricopa Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6949 Maricopa Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6949 Maricopa Road have a pool?
Yes, 6949 Maricopa Road has a pool.
Does 6949 Maricopa Road have accessible units?
No, 6949 Maricopa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6949 Maricopa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6949 Maricopa Road has units with dishwashers.
