6949 Maricopa Road

Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom townhome w/ two car garage and top rated schools! Many luxury upgrades; gourmet kitchen w/ granite & stainless appliances, hardwoods throughout downstairs, massive walk in closet in the master bedroom, dual sinks & separate shower/bath in master, high end front load washer & dryer included. Back of home is natural area & private from other townhomes. 30 second walk to community pool. Walk to new Rea Farms S.T.E.A.M. school and all the shopping/dining/retail. 5 minute drive to new Waverly complex with Whole Foods.