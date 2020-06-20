6949 Maricopa Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 3 bedroom townhome w/ two car garage and top rated schools! Many luxury upgrades; gourmet kitchen w/ granite & stainless appliances, hardwoods throughout downstairs, massive walk in closet in the master bedroom, dual sinks & separate shower/bath in master, high end front load washer & dryer included. Back of home is natural area & private from other townhomes. 30 second walk to community pool. Walk to new Rea Farms S.T.E.A.M. school and all the shopping/dining/retail. 5 minute drive to new Waverly complex with Whole Foods.