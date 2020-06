Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

South Charlotte property with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths perfectly located right at the Arboretum. Walk to incredible neighborhood amenities including, pool, playground, tennis court, sand volleyball court, mini soccer field, basketball court and pond. Minutes to abundant shopping and restaurants and 15 mins to uptown. Newly renovated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite tops. Nice hardwoods. Semi fenced private backyard. This home is pet-friendly.