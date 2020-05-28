All apartments in Charlotte
6927 Stonington Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6927 Stonington Ln

6927 Stonington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6927 Stonington Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This very comfortable 3 Bedroom Townhome features an enclosed patio perfect for enjoying the outdoors in privacy.
Huge master suite with lots of storage space!

This Home Comes Ready with Washer and Dryer!

Great location with easy access to E WT Harris Blvd and Albemarle Rd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6927 Stonington Ln have any available units?
6927 Stonington Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6927 Stonington Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6927 Stonington Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6927 Stonington Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6927 Stonington Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6927 Stonington Ln offer parking?
No, 6927 Stonington Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6927 Stonington Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6927 Stonington Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6927 Stonington Ln have a pool?
No, 6927 Stonington Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6927 Stonington Ln have accessible units?
No, 6927 Stonington Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6927 Stonington Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6927 Stonington Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6927 Stonington Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6927 Stonington Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
