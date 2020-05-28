6927 Stonington Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

This very comfortable 3 Bedroom Townhome features an enclosed patio perfect for enjoying the outdoors in privacy.

Huge master suite with lots of storage space!



This Home Comes Ready with Washer and Dryer!



Great location with easy access to E WT Harris Blvd and Albemarle Rd!