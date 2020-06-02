All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

6919 Maricopa Drive

6919 Maricopa Road · No Longer Available
Location

6919 Maricopa Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Ballantyne Area 3 Bedroom Townhome Available Now - Hardwoods greet you in this beautiful Ballantyne area townhome and continue through out entire first floor living room, dining and kitchen areas. Kitchen complete with all major appliances, tile backsplash and lots of cabinet storage. Neutral color paint throughout. Gas log fireplace in large open living area. All bedrooms upstairs; spacious master with huge walk in closet with custom shelving. Laundry room upstairs with hookups. Office nook at top of stairs including built in desk with drawers. Private, fenced in patio out back. Community has a pool, club house and recreation area. 2 car garage. Call today to schedule your appointment, 704-814-0461.

(RLNE4276792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6919 Maricopa Drive have any available units?
6919 Maricopa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6919 Maricopa Drive have?
Some of 6919 Maricopa Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6919 Maricopa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6919 Maricopa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6919 Maricopa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6919 Maricopa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6919 Maricopa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6919 Maricopa Drive offers parking.
Does 6919 Maricopa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6919 Maricopa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6919 Maricopa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6919 Maricopa Drive has a pool.
Does 6919 Maricopa Drive have accessible units?
No, 6919 Maricopa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6919 Maricopa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6919 Maricopa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
