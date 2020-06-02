6919 Maricopa Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Ballantyne Area 3 Bedroom Townhome Available Now - Hardwoods greet you in this beautiful Ballantyne area townhome and continue through out entire first floor living room, dining and kitchen areas. Kitchen complete with all major appliances, tile backsplash and lots of cabinet storage. Neutral color paint throughout. Gas log fireplace in large open living area. All bedrooms upstairs; spacious master with huge walk in closet with custom shelving. Laundry room upstairs with hookups. Office nook at top of stairs including built in desk with drawers. Private, fenced in patio out back. Community has a pool, club house and recreation area. 2 car garage. Call today to schedule your appointment, 704-814-0461.



