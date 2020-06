Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in great location. Brick feature wall in entrance hall and living room. New paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms and new flooring in both bathrooms. Both bedrooms are good size. Master bedroom features en suite bathroom. 2nd bedroom has 2 large closets and it's own door to hall bathroom.