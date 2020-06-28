6900 Heatherford Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous open floor plan - 4 bed, 3 bath fully remodeled split level home in coveted Olde Providence neighborhood, South Charlotte! Fall in love with this stunning brick home with bonus room and spacious laundry room on a corner lot!!! This home has a gorgeous Chef's kitchen with designer gold light fixtures, new stainless steel appliances and large granite island with microwave cubby/connection. Freshly painted (inside and out), refinished hardwood floors on main and upper levels and all of the bathrooms have been updated. New roof, new water heater, new windows, the list goes on and on. **Fully fenced back yard and amazing deck perfect for entertaining. Let's make this your new home! Pets welcome with non-refundable pet deposit! Home is also available for sale but will be pulled from market upon rental. Please fill out online application at www.QcmsCharlotte.com/Vacancies - include copy of ID/Social/Last 2 months of paystubs for every person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property. $45 application fee per person. $350 non-refundable pet deposit per pet