Charlotte, NC
6900 Heatherford Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

6900 Heatherford Drive

6900 Heatherford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6900 Heatherford Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous open floor plan - 4 bed, 3 bath fully remodeled split level home in coveted Olde Providence neighborhood, South Charlotte! Fall in love with this stunning brick home with bonus room and spacious laundry room on a corner lot!!! This home has a gorgeous Chef's kitchen with designer gold light fixtures, new stainless steel appliances and large granite island with microwave cubby/connection. Freshly painted (inside and out), refinished hardwood floors on main and upper levels and all of the bathrooms have been updated. New roof, new water heater, new windows, the list goes on and on. **Fully fenced back yard and amazing deck perfect for entertaining. Let's make this your new home! Pets welcome with non-refundable pet deposit! Home is also available for sale but will be pulled from market upon rental. Please fill out online application at www.QcmsCharlotte.com/Vacancies - include copy of ID/Social/Last 2 months of paystubs for every person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property. $45 application fee per person. $350 non-refundable pet deposit per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 Heatherford Drive have any available units?
6900 Heatherford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6900 Heatherford Drive have?
Some of 6900 Heatherford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6900 Heatherford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6900 Heatherford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 Heatherford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6900 Heatherford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6900 Heatherford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6900 Heatherford Drive offers parking.
Does 6900 Heatherford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6900 Heatherford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 Heatherford Drive have a pool?
No, 6900 Heatherford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6900 Heatherford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6900 Heatherford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 Heatherford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6900 Heatherford Drive has units with dishwashers.
