6820 Barcliff Dr..

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Ranch Home in Charlotte NC - Lovely corner lot classic brick ranch in front, maintenance free vinyl in back. Great room, formal dining area and eat-in kitchen. White brick fireplace and hearth. Some upgraded light fixtures. Beautiful tile shower surround in master bath. Large storage shed. Three bedrooms, two bath with tile plank flooring in living, family, and dining area a must see. The property allows easy access to Uptown, University area, Plaza Midwood, and Noda area. A Must See!!!



(RLNE5434400)