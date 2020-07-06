All apartments in Charlotte
Location

6820 Barcliff Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Farm Pond

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Ranch Home in Charlotte NC - Lovely corner lot classic brick ranch in front, maintenance free vinyl in back. Great room, formal dining area and eat-in kitchen. White brick fireplace and hearth. Some upgraded light fixtures. Beautiful tile shower surround in master bath. Large storage shed. Three bedrooms, two bath with tile plank flooring in living, family, and dining area a must see. The property allows easy access to Uptown, University area, Plaza Midwood, and Noda area. A Must See!!!

(RLNE5434400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6820 Barcliff Dr. have any available units?
6820 Barcliff Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6820 Barcliff Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6820 Barcliff Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 Barcliff Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6820 Barcliff Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6820 Barcliff Dr. offer parking?
No, 6820 Barcliff Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6820 Barcliff Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6820 Barcliff Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 Barcliff Dr. have a pool?
No, 6820 Barcliff Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6820 Barcliff Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6820 Barcliff Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 Barcliff Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6820 Barcliff Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6820 Barcliff Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6820 Barcliff Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

