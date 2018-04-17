6805 Ciera Nichole Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

ï¿½??Holiday Specialï¿½?? Receive two weeks of FREE RENT in December on all November Move-Ins!!!! Apply Now!

This charming 2-story home welcomes you with a covered front porch for enjoying the outdoors. The main level features a living-dining area for easy entertaining, and a kitchen with an extensive breakfast bar for additional seating. The master suite includes a private bath with a dual-sink vanity and a roomy combination tub/shower. A one-car garage and rear patio backed to a wooded buffer complete this home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.