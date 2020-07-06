680 Penn Street

Amenities
Prepare to be impressed with this beautiful town home! Great Location and close to everything. Just a short walk to Panthers Stadium, Knights Stadium, Light Rail, 2 Brewery's within 500 feet, Restaurants and more. This large Open floor plan includes 1 car over sized garage on main with large bonus room that could be used as a Recreation room or office. Second Floor has large living room, Sitting room, dining room and large open kitchen w/granite, SS Appliances, gas stove, and a center Butlers island. Second Floor has large bedrooms. Master bedroom has a large bathroom with 2 closets and lots of storage room. This town home is also an end unit giving you extra windows and extra light. Hardwoods, open kitchen w/ granite, SS appliances and gas stove.
Owner Pays for Trash Removal. Water is included in Rent as well. Dogs under 35 lbs allowed with pet fee.