Charlotte, NC
680 Penn Street
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:15 AM

680 Penn Street

680 Penn Street · No Longer Available
Location

680 Penn Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
The South End

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prepare to be impressed with this beautiful town home! Great Location and close to everything. Just a short walk to Panthers Stadium, Knights Stadium, Light Rail, 2 Brewery's within 500 feet, Restaurants and more. This large Open floor plan includes 1 car over sized garage on main with large bonus room that could be used as a Recreation room or office. Second Floor has large living room, Sitting room, dining room and large open kitchen w/granite, SS Appliances, gas stove, and a center Butlers island. Second Floor has large bedrooms. Master bedroom has a large bathroom with 2 closets and lots of storage room. This town home is also an end unit giving you extra windows and extra light. Hardwoods, open kitchen w/ granite, SS appliances and gas stove.

Owner Pays for Trash Removal. Water is included in Rent as well. Dogs under 35 lbs allowed with pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Penn Street have any available units?
680 Penn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 680 Penn Street have?
Some of 680 Penn Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 Penn Street currently offering any rent specials?
680 Penn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Penn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 680 Penn Street is pet friendly.
Does 680 Penn Street offer parking?
Yes, 680 Penn Street offers parking.
Does 680 Penn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 Penn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Penn Street have a pool?
No, 680 Penn Street does not have a pool.
Does 680 Penn Street have accessible units?
No, 680 Penn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Penn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 680 Penn Street has units with dishwashers.

