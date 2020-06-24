All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6769 Dusty Saddle Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6769 Dusty Saddle Road
Last updated May 21 2019 at 5:56 PM

6769 Dusty Saddle Road

6769 Dusty Saddle Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Providence Country Club
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6769 Dusty Saddle Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This Just freshly painted 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome features 2 master suites. . Unique floor plan with one master down stairs and one up, Both have huge walk in closest, dual sinks, tub, separate showers. Kitchen has all the upgrades with granite counterstops , island, backsplash, 42' cabinets, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, It also has beautiful hard wood on the lower level. , 9 ' ceiling in living room and beautiful fireplace. Upstairs you also have a spacious loft with another bedroom and bath. All of this in over 2000 sq ft. comes with washer and dryer You must see this beautiful town home in the most desirable location in Charlotte. $55 application fee per adult Pets ok with approval from owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6769 Dusty Saddle Road have any available units?
6769 Dusty Saddle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6769 Dusty Saddle Road have?
Some of 6769 Dusty Saddle Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6769 Dusty Saddle Road currently offering any rent specials?
6769 Dusty Saddle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6769 Dusty Saddle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6769 Dusty Saddle Road is pet friendly.
Does 6769 Dusty Saddle Road offer parking?
No, 6769 Dusty Saddle Road does not offer parking.
Does 6769 Dusty Saddle Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6769 Dusty Saddle Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6769 Dusty Saddle Road have a pool?
No, 6769 Dusty Saddle Road does not have a pool.
Does 6769 Dusty Saddle Road have accessible units?
No, 6769 Dusty Saddle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6769 Dusty Saddle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6769 Dusty Saddle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte