6769 Dusty Saddle Road

This Just freshly painted 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome features 2 master suites. . Unique floor plan with one master down stairs and one up, Both have huge walk in closest, dual sinks, tub, separate showers. Kitchen has all the upgrades with granite counterstops , island, backsplash, 42' cabinets, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, It also has beautiful hard wood on the lower level. , 9 ' ceiling in living room and beautiful fireplace. Upstairs you also have a spacious loft with another bedroom and bath. All of this in over 2000 sq ft. comes with washer and dryer You must see this beautiful town home in the most desirable location in Charlotte. $55 application fee per adult Pets ok with approval from owner.