6740 Pueblo Lane
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:17 AM

6740 Pueblo Lane

6740 Pueblo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6740 Pueblo Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Available Now***

Cute Bungalow freshly painted interior and updated inside and ready for new residents. Nice Large Family Room with Separate Dining Room great for entertaining. Sunny Kitchen with SS appliances and solid surface countertop with pass through to Dining Room for serving to Dining Room. 3 Spacious Bedrooms including Master On the Main with Private Bath and a Hall Bath. Enjoy the front porch or step into your fenced in backyard with lots of nice trees and perfect for Backyard fun and your pets. Close proximity to hiking trails, shopping and more.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Hickory Ridge
High school: Cochrane Collegiate Academy
Middle school: Cochrane Collegiate Academy
Elementary school: Hickory Grove Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1983
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6740 Pueblo Lane have any available units?
6740 Pueblo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6740 Pueblo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6740 Pueblo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6740 Pueblo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6740 Pueblo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6740 Pueblo Lane offer parking?
No, 6740 Pueblo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6740 Pueblo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6740 Pueblo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6740 Pueblo Lane have a pool?
No, 6740 Pueblo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6740 Pueblo Lane have accessible units?
No, 6740 Pueblo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6740 Pueblo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6740 Pueblo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6740 Pueblo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6740 Pueblo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
