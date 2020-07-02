6740 Pueblo Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

***Available Now***



Cute Bungalow freshly painted interior and updated inside and ready for new residents. Nice Large Family Room with Separate Dining Room great for entertaining. Sunny Kitchen with SS appliances and solid surface countertop with pass through to Dining Room for serving to Dining Room. 3 Spacious Bedrooms including Master On the Main with Private Bath and a Hall Bath. Enjoy the front porch or step into your fenced in backyard with lots of nice trees and perfect for Backyard fun and your pets. Close proximity to hiking trails, shopping and more.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: Hickory Ridge

High school: Cochrane Collegiate Academy

Middle school: Cochrane Collegiate Academy

Elementary school: Hickory Grove Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1983

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.