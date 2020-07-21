6733 Dusty Saddle Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully kept town home minutes from shopping, dining and I-485 in South Charlotte's Blakeney/Waverly area. This split plan boasts 3 bedrooms including 2 master suites, one upstairs and one on the main. Each includes full master baths with massive walk-in closets. There is wood flooring and comfy carpet, a gas fireplace in the great/living room, skylights and cathedral ceilings. Easy-care counter tops, breakfast bar/island, large gourmet kitchen feel, black appliances with lots of cabinets. Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, water, trash/recycling pick-up, access to community pool.