Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

6733 Dusty Saddle Road

6733 Dusty Saddle Road · No Longer Available
Location

6733 Dusty Saddle Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully kept town home minutes from shopping, dining and I-485 in South Charlotte's Blakeney/Waverly area. This split plan boasts 3 bedrooms including 2 master suites, one upstairs and one on the main. Each includes full master baths with massive walk-in closets. There is wood flooring and comfy carpet, a gas fireplace in the great/living room, skylights and cathedral ceilings. Easy-care counter tops, breakfast bar/island, large gourmet kitchen feel, black appliances with lots of cabinets. Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, water, trash/recycling pick-up, access to community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6733 Dusty Saddle Road have any available units?
6733 Dusty Saddle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6733 Dusty Saddle Road have?
Some of 6733 Dusty Saddle Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6733 Dusty Saddle Road currently offering any rent specials?
6733 Dusty Saddle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6733 Dusty Saddle Road pet-friendly?
No, 6733 Dusty Saddle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6733 Dusty Saddle Road offer parking?
Yes, 6733 Dusty Saddle Road offers parking.
Does 6733 Dusty Saddle Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6733 Dusty Saddle Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6733 Dusty Saddle Road have a pool?
Yes, 6733 Dusty Saddle Road has a pool.
Does 6733 Dusty Saddle Road have accessible units?
No, 6733 Dusty Saddle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6733 Dusty Saddle Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6733 Dusty Saddle Road has units with dishwashers.
