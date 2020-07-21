6733 Dusty Saddle Road

Amenities
Beautifully kept town home minutes from shopping, dining and I-485 in South Charlotte's Blakeney/Waverly area. This split plan boasts 3 bedrooms including 2 master suites, one upstairs and one on the main. Each includes full master baths with massive walk-in closets. There is wood flooring and comfy carpet, a gas fireplace in the great/living room, skylights and cathedral ceilings. Easy-care counter tops, breakfast bar/island, large gourmet kitchen feel, black appliances with lots of cabinets. Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, water, trash/recycling pick-up, access to community pool.