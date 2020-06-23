6726 Augustine Way

**Reduced*** Freshly Painted Basement Home w/ Huge Kitchen w/ Large Center Island and Large Walk in Pantry adjoining a Big Breakfast Room connected to Freshly stained Deck with composite rails overlooking a Private Natural Area. Giant Vaulted Family room with Built-ins which are also featured in the Huge Owner's Suite with his and her walk-in Closets garden tub and separate shower New whole house water filtration system and Tankless Hot water Heater 3 New High Efficiency HVAC units. Home was just painted and is truly move in Ready and priced well below comparable homes. Impossible to reproduce this home for under $90 per square foot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
