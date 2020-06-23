All apartments in Charlotte
Location

6726 Augustine Way, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Reduced*** Freshly Painted Basement Home w/ Huge Kitchen w/ Large Center Island and Large Walk in Pantry adjoining a Big Breakfast Room connected to Freshly stained Deck with composite rails overlooking a Private Natural Area. Giant Vaulted Family room with Built-ins which are also featured in the Huge Owner's Suite with his and her walk-in Closets garden tub and separate shower New whole house water filtration system and Tankless Hot water Heater 3 New High Efficiency HVAC units. Home was just painted and is truly move in Ready and priced well below comparable homes. Impossible to reproduce this home for under $90 per square foot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6726 Augustine Way have any available units?
6726 Augustine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6726 Augustine Way have?
Some of 6726 Augustine Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6726 Augustine Way currently offering any rent specials?
6726 Augustine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6726 Augustine Way pet-friendly?
No, 6726 Augustine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6726 Augustine Way offer parking?
Yes, 6726 Augustine Way offers parking.
Does 6726 Augustine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6726 Augustine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6726 Augustine Way have a pool?
No, 6726 Augustine Way does not have a pool.
Does 6726 Augustine Way have accessible units?
No, 6726 Augustine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6726 Augustine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6726 Augustine Way has units with dishwashers.
