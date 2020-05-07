6724 Castlegate Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

JUST REDUCED!!!***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

Gorgeous Brick/Frame 4 BR, 2.5 BA Brick Split Level Home ready for new residents. Easy care hardwood and carpeted flooring. This home features a huge updated eat-in kitchen with gorgeous cherry cabinets, granite counters and ss appliances open to the great room. This spacious open floorplan is great for entertaining and has lots of built-ins. Updated BR and BA and are ready for you. The finished basement provides even more space with BR, BA, and spacious den.

Huge Fenced in Backyard with large patio on back of home great for outdoor entertaining. The screened sun porch on the back adds extra space for outdoor friends and away from the bugs. A 2 car garage completes this lovely home. Located in Battle Forest, this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Myers Park High School



Middle school: Carmel Middle School



Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.