6724 Castlegate Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:29 PM

6724 Castlegate Drive

6724 Castlegate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6724 Castlegate Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUST REDUCED!!!***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
Gorgeous Brick/Frame 4 BR, 2.5 BA Brick Split Level Home ready for new residents. Easy care hardwood and carpeted flooring. This home features a huge updated eat-in kitchen with gorgeous cherry cabinets, granite counters and ss appliances open to the great room. This spacious open floorplan is great for entertaining and has lots of built-ins. Updated BR and BA and are ready for you. The finished basement provides even more space with BR, BA, and spacious den.
Huge Fenced in Backyard with large patio on back of home great for outdoor entertaining. The screened sun porch on the back adds extra space for outdoor friends and away from the bugs. A 2 car garage completes this lovely home. Located in Battle Forest, this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Myers Park High School

Middle school: Carmel Middle School

Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

