6718 Castlegate Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:07 PM

6718 Castlegate Drive

6718 Castlegate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6718 Castlegate Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED!!***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Lovely brick 4 BR 2 and a half BA home in desirable Olde Providence. Home sits on a quiet street and features a level backyard with awesome deck for those backyard cookouts. Sunny living and dining room with updated kitchen with new appliances. Walk into your spacious family room with handsome brick fireplace. Upper level boasts 4 BR including a spacious master, move-in ready. close to Southpark and Providence Rd and top-rated school. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Olde Providence South

High school: Myers Park High School

Middle school: Carmel Middle School

Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6718 Castlegate Drive have any available units?
6718 Castlegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6718 Castlegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6718 Castlegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6718 Castlegate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6718 Castlegate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6718 Castlegate Drive offer parking?
No, 6718 Castlegate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6718 Castlegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6718 Castlegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6718 Castlegate Drive have a pool?
No, 6718 Castlegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6718 Castlegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6718 Castlegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6718 Castlegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6718 Castlegate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6718 Castlegate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6718 Castlegate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

