6718 Castlegate Drive

JUST REDUCED!!***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Lovely brick 4 BR 2 and a half BA home in desirable Olde Providence. Home sits on a quiet street and features a level backyard with awesome deck for those backyard cookouts. Sunny living and dining room with updated kitchen with new appliances. Walk into your spacious family room with handsome brick fireplace. Upper level boasts 4 BR including a spacious master, move-in ready. close to Southpark and Providence Rd and top-rated school. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
Neighborhood: Olde Providence South
High school: Myers Park High School
Middle school: Carmel Middle School
Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School
