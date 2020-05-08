6716 Rothchild Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This spacious, open and bright newly updated townhome is available for rent. An ideal location with excellent schools and just minutes from the Arboretum, Ballantyne or Southpark! It has updated kitchen with gorgeous quartz counters and stainless appliances, 9' ceilings on main level, greatroom with gas log fireplace is open to the dining room and leads to the wonderful patio and outdoor space, freshly painted throughout, new carpet upstairs, whirlpool washer and dryer upstairs, the master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with en-suite bath. The community has a gated pool with on-site lifeguard, clubhouse, basketball/tennis courts, and walking trail around a private scenic pond with fountain. Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). To schedule tour visit https://www.avail.co/s/4658