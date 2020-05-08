All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:07 AM

6716 Rothchild Dr

6716 Rothchild Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6716 Rothchild Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This spacious, open and bright newly updated townhome is available for rent. An ideal location with excellent schools and just minutes from the Arboretum, Ballantyne or Southpark! It has updated kitchen with gorgeous quartz counters and stainless appliances, 9' ceilings on main level, greatroom with gas log fireplace is open to the dining room and leads to the wonderful patio and outdoor space, freshly painted throughout, new carpet upstairs, whirlpool washer and dryer upstairs, the master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with en-suite bath. The community has a gated pool with on-site lifeguard, clubhouse, basketball/tennis courts, and walking trail around a private scenic pond with fountain. Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). To schedule tour visit https://www.avail.co/s/4658

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Rothchild Dr have any available units?
6716 Rothchild Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 Rothchild Dr have?
Some of 6716 Rothchild Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 Rothchild Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Rothchild Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Rothchild Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6716 Rothchild Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6716 Rothchild Dr offer parking?
No, 6716 Rothchild Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6716 Rothchild Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6716 Rothchild Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Rothchild Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6716 Rothchild Dr has a pool.
Does 6716 Rothchild Dr have accessible units?
No, 6716 Rothchild Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Rothchild Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 Rothchild Dr has units with dishwashers.
