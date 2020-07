Amenities

dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

Available for immediate move in. Also will allow short term 6 month rental for $2500 a month. Month to month thereafter. Contact Ross for a showing 704-502-1040. Spacious 2 Story home now available for rent in Thornhill! Community includes: walking trails, tennis courts, pool, basketball court, and pond. New carpet and paint. Large backyard. Very close to Stonecrest shopping center. Tenant is responsible for maintaining lawn and their own utilities. A must see!