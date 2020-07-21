All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6639 Sharon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6639 Sharon Road
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

6639 Sharon Road

6639 Sharon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Beverly Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6639 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom in South Park -

Located in South Park is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick home with 2 car garage and large bonus room. Formal Living and Dining Room. Den features fireplace and built-in cabinetry. Eat-in Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave with granite countertops. 4 Spacious bedrooms upstairs all with hardwood floors. Large Bonus room with lots of storage. Re-Finished Deck overlooks fenced-in backyard. Washer/Dryer in the laundry room.

No Pets Allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3149738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6639 Sharon Road have any available units?
6639 Sharon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6639 Sharon Road have?
Some of 6639 Sharon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6639 Sharon Road currently offering any rent specials?
6639 Sharon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6639 Sharon Road pet-friendly?
No, 6639 Sharon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6639 Sharon Road offer parking?
Yes, 6639 Sharon Road offers parking.
Does 6639 Sharon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6639 Sharon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6639 Sharon Road have a pool?
No, 6639 Sharon Road does not have a pool.
Does 6639 Sharon Road have accessible units?
No, 6639 Sharon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6639 Sharon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6639 Sharon Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
525 East Apartments
525 East Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte