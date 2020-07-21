6639 Sharon Road

Amenities
4 Bedroom in South Park -
Located in South Park is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick home with 2 car garage and large bonus room. Formal Living and Dining Room. Den features fireplace and built-in cabinetry. Eat-in Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave with granite countertops. 4 Spacious bedrooms upstairs all with hardwood floors. Large Bonus room with lots of storage. Re-Finished Deck overlooks fenced-in backyard. Washer/Dryer in the laundry room.
No Pets Allowed.
(RLNE3149738)