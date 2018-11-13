All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:16 PM

6614 Misty Morning Drive

6614 Misty Morning Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6614 Misty Morning Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Nice updated home with vaulted ceilings in family room and kitchen. Nice deck on back of home with private back yard. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. New kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. Renters liability insurance is required and can be purchased and included in lease.

Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed

We do not accept section 8 or any housing vouchers.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 Misty Morning Drive have any available units?
6614 Misty Morning Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6614 Misty Morning Drive have?
Some of 6614 Misty Morning Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6614 Misty Morning Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6614 Misty Morning Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 Misty Morning Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6614 Misty Morning Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6614 Misty Morning Drive offer parking?
No, 6614 Misty Morning Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6614 Misty Morning Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6614 Misty Morning Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 Misty Morning Drive have a pool?
No, 6614 Misty Morning Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6614 Misty Morning Drive have accessible units?
No, 6614 Misty Morning Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 Misty Morning Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6614 Misty Morning Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

