Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, newly renovated duplex with open floor plan and private screened in patio. The property has brand new flooring throughout and custom paint as well. Spacious master suite on first floor for privacy and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. The property is located in South Charlotte and is conveniently located to shopping, dining and more.