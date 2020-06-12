All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6610 Riva Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6610 Riva Ridge Court
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:45 PM

6610 Riva Ridge Court

6610 Riva Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mountain Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6610 Riva Ridge Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful bamboo flooring is throughout main living area. Wonderful open floorplan with tons of natural light! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets and counter space. ~1800 s.f. with 3 BRs, 2.5 baths and a large open bonus room loft. All BRs on upper level. Located in Keeneland subdivision on a desirable cul-de-sac lot with flat, private yard and mature trees for privacy. Covered front porch. Large open bonus room loft on second floor. Convenient to I-485 & Latta Plantation and Mountain Island Lake! Close to both Mt Island Charter School & Lake Norman Charter.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 Riva Ridge Court have any available units?
6610 Riva Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6610 Riva Ridge Court have?
Some of 6610 Riva Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 Riva Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
6610 Riva Ridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 Riva Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6610 Riva Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 6610 Riva Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 6610 Riva Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 6610 Riva Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6610 Riva Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 Riva Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 6610 Riva Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 6610 Riva Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 6610 Riva Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 Riva Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6610 Riva Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte