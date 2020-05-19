All apartments in Charlotte
6607 Summerlin Place
6607 Summerlin Place

6607 Summerlin Place · No Longer Available
Location

6607 Summerlin Place, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Just Reduced!!!ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Beautiful Traditional 4 BR, 3 Bath in Olde Providence, move-in ready for new residents. Step inside to your gorgeous livingroom with a lovely ambiance. A great space for gatherings. Or entertain in the formal dining room with beautiful crown molding. The chef in the family will love the bright kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space, and appliances. Upstairs boasts 3 BR including MSTR with private BA and 1 other full Ba. For a more casual atmosphere enjoy the huge family room downstairs. Lots of parking in the driveway as well as in the back or use this space for outdoor games. This location is one desired by many and is minutes from Ballantyne, Matthews, South Park and Charlotte. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Olde Providence South

High school: Myers Park High School

Middle school: Carmel Middle School

Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 Summerlin Place have any available units?
6607 Summerlin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6607 Summerlin Place currently offering any rent specials?
6607 Summerlin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 Summerlin Place pet-friendly?
No, 6607 Summerlin Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6607 Summerlin Place offer parking?
Yes, 6607 Summerlin Place offers parking.
Does 6607 Summerlin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 Summerlin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 Summerlin Place have a pool?
No, 6607 Summerlin Place does not have a pool.
Does 6607 Summerlin Place have accessible units?
No, 6607 Summerlin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 Summerlin Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 Summerlin Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 Summerlin Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6607 Summerlin Place does not have units with air conditioning.

