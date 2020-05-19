6607 Summerlin Place

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Just Reduced!!!ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Beautiful Traditional 4 BR, 3 Bath in Olde Providence, move-in ready for new residents. Step inside to your gorgeous livingroom with a lovely ambiance. A great space for gatherings. Or entertain in the formal dining room with beautiful crown molding. The chef in the family will love the bright kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space, and appliances. Upstairs boasts 3 BR including MSTR with private BA and 1 other full Ba. For a more casual atmosphere enjoy the huge family room downstairs. Lots of parking in the driveway as well as in the back or use this space for outdoor games. This location is one desired by many and is minutes from Ballantyne, Matthews, South Park and Charlotte. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: Olde Providence South



High school: Myers Park High School



Middle school: Carmel Middle School



Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.